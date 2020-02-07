House Bill 3024 advances through Oklahoma House Judiciary Committee

OKLAHOMA — A bill advances through the Oklahoma House Judiciary Committee addressing victims of child abuse.

House Bill 3024 would eliminate the current statute of limitations applied to child victims of both sexual crimes and trafficking.

Meaning they could seek legal punishment at any time after an incident has occurred.

This bill was proposed by Oklahoma Representative Carol Bush.

Christina Spriggs, Forensic Interviewer, said, “Because a lot of times kids either don’t understand maybe what has happened to them,or later on whenever they get older whenever they mature then they might realize that something happened, or even that they will be afraid to talk about when their young it can be really hard even whenever you get older.”

Spriggs adds her facility is a child advocacy center.

But sometimes even adults come to them seeking legal guidance for incidents that happened years ago.