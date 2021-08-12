House and Senate Committees in Kansas are having a redistricting listening tour

PITTSBURG, KS – The Kansas house and senate committees on redistricting made a stop in Pittsburg today.

It was the 10th stop on what will be a 14-stop “redistricting listening tour” before census data is released.

A crowd of about 50 showed up at Memorial Auditorium to talk about their concerns with what is likely to be a lengthy and tedious process.

“We’ve heard people complain about how some communities were split, well that was done 10 years ago to accommodate that number balance.” Says Sen. Rick Wilborn, (R-KS) 35th District.

“We want to make sure these maps are drawn as fairly as possible, as equitably as possible to make sure that certain groups aren’t split apart just sort of willy nilly.” Says Caleb Smith, Kansas Appleseed.

The tour wraps up tomorrow in Leavenworth.

Committee members want all Kansas residents to email them with their thoughts and concerns.

REDISTRICTING@KLRD.KS.GOV