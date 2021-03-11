Hospitals prepare for next phase of vaccinations

JOPLIN, Mo. — Administrators at Mercy Hospital Joplin say they are preparing to vaccinate more people as the next tier opens. Hospital leaders say they are looking at the supply of their vaccines and thinking how to best help the community.

Sarah Boyd, Mercy Director of Pharmacy, said, “We have been reaching out to some school districts to see if we can help make sure that they can receive their vaccine, but we will also be having walk in clinics as well.”

They will be posting on social media when they will hold walk-in clinics. She says they have been getting more questions with the new tier opening up.