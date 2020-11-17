Hospice and palliative care month

JOPLIN, Mo. — This month, a local hospital is working to bring awareness to hospice and palliative care.

Health care workers with Freeman Health System’s Pallaitive Care Program say anyone with a chronic condition or illness can benefit from that type of care. That includes dementia, alzheimer’s, stroke, and neurological disorders.

Megan Spiering, Palliative Care Coordinator, said, “Probably one of the best things about my job is being able to meet with families and going through the different options that are open to them and helping them understand what’s going on so that they know what to expect.”

Palliative care is a specialized medical care program for those living with a critical illness. Freeman Health’s Palliative Care staff helps patients sort through different treatment options. The hospital works with hospice agencies to make sure patients find the care that is best suited for them.

Courtnee Eaton, Avalon Hospice Executive Consultant, said, “I love my job I’ve done hospice of seven years and I actually do my job to honor my step dad so my step dad was on hospice for for 72 hours and he died eight years ago. So I feel like if you can give people little peace and be a little stress free at the end and that we can be there for the patient and the whole family then it’s worth everything we do every single day.”

When treatments are no longer effective, patients have the choice to go home and have hospice services. In that case, all equipment, team members and medical supplies are covered by Medicare.

“We make the patient comfortable, but we have several team members including not only just like a nurse or a nurse aid but we also have a champion and a social worker and that’s really helpful to the families to try to deal with what’s going on.”

These programs combine medical care with emotional and spiritual support that families need most when facing a illness.

“I think the biggest thing is to educate yourself. I always tell people no matter what it is if it’s home care or home health or if it’s hospice don’t be afraid of it talk about it sooner rather than later.”

Patients and their families are encouraged to complete what’s called an advance directive to document and share end of life wishes. The program’s team is available to discuss and assist in filling out these documents for those who need assistance