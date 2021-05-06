Horses of Hope gets donation from area company

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — One area business has donated some of its iconic clothing for a good cause.

Staff members of Horses For Hope in Baxter Springs were treated to free items thanks to the Key Clothing Company in Fort Scott. The company makes a whole line of work attire – but is best known for its overalls. The overalls, and other items, feature the Horses Of Hope logo.

Vallerie Sweeton, Co-Founder, Horses of Hope, said, “You know, as a not for profit, we’re constantly looking for donations and that’s always geared towards horses or participants, so to receive a donation that’s geared towards our staff is pretty special, because we didn’t really think about it until this happened but our staff sometimes gets overlooked, and they would have it no other way.”

Sweeton says the logo wear makes staff members look professional.