Hope City Church packs 40,000 meals for Watered Gardens

JOPLIN, Mo. — It was no regular church service at Hope City Church Sunday–they packed 40,000 meals for Watered Gardens.

It was an assembly line in their main lobby Sunday morning.

People gathered around a table with macaroni and powdered cheese.

One pair poured the noodles and cheese, the next packaged it, finally they heat sealed the package together.

In just about 30 minutes, they’d already packed 2,000 meals.

They were loaded up on pallets and sent off on a box truck for those in need this year.

Cody walker lead pastor “This year especially with all the challenges that have taken place, we’ve had to go through a little extra measures to make sure to do it in a healthy way, but we believe it is now more than ever a time more than ever we can help our neighbors and speak into the needs that have taken place and be the church right here in Joplin and the surrounding areas.”