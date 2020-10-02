Hope 4 You Foundation kicks off pink bagel sales

JOPLIN, Mo. — A tasty tradition that helps in the war on breast cancer has started. Members of the Hope 4 You breast cancer foundation cut the ribbon Thursday morning.

They were at Panera Bread in Joplin to kick off the sale of pink bagels. Through the entire month of October, some of the proceeds from the sale of every pink bagel will go to the Hope 4 You foundation.

Nichole Wasmanski, Panera Bread General Manager, said, “So everyday during the month of October, when you buy a Pink Ribbon Bagel 25 cents of each bagel gets donated and then on Friday October 16th, 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Hope 4 You Foundation.”

Kim Sanders, Hope 4 You Foundation Board Member, said, “I think since we started we’ve raised 27 thousand dollars with our bagel sales, since 2007, Hope 4 You has raised over half a million dollars, that money stays local.”

Paul Baker, Freeman Health System President & C.E.O., said, “We’re here at Panera Bread today to accept a check from the Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation to help Freeman Health System provide screening mammograms to those women who can’t afford to do that on their own.”

Both the Freeman Foundation and Mercy Foundations received checks for $6,000 from Hope 4 You. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.