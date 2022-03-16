JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – A somber day in the city of Joplin and a community is in mourning as hundreds gathered on the Missouri Southern campus to pay their respects to Corporal Ben Cooper.

“Today is a day of grieving. Ben. Remember his stories. Remember how he was excited about certain things and how we pulled jokes on Ben. And how we laughed together. Folks, Ben will never be very far from us,” said Rev. John Newberry.

“The question is why? Why did this happen? Why?” said Brian Henderson.

Corporal Cooper was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, March 8th after responding to a disturbance call at a local shopping complex.

Sloan Rowland, JPD Chief, said, “I will not speak of the horrific act that brought us here today. Instead, I choose to focus on the sacrifice and the legacy of Ben Cooper.”

“Ben was rock solid. I’d always told my wife, if I’d ever get in a bad situation, I’d want Ben there by my side because I knew I’d stand a lot better chance of getting through it. And we’d been through a lot fo time like that together. That’s why it’s such a shock for me. We’d been through a lot of times together and we were somehow able to get through it every time,” said Randy Black, Joplin Police Department.

Those who spoke, lovingly called him “Coop,” thanked him for his service, and shared stories of their time with him.

“It’s not just a profession, it was his calling. He tried to get away from it once, but couldn’t. He came back. He truly loved his job and what he was doing. Coop made the ultimate sacrifice for this community and for his family, and for his brothers and sister of the Joplin Police Department,” said Chief Rowland.

“Those that knew Coop well knew that he was somebody who said exactly what he thought. He didn’t hold anything back. If he thought something about you, he thought a certain way about you, you knew it because he didn’t sugar coat,” said Henderson.

Black added, “I just love my buddy and I’m going to miss him.”

“Coop will be greatly missed, so I say Godspeed Corporal Ben Cooper, we have the watch over the city and we have the watch over your family,” said Chief Rowland.

Corporal Cooper received full honors for his ultimate sacrifice including a gun salute, a flyover, and his last call.