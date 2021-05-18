Honoring fallen officers from the Four States

NEOSHO, Mo. (KODE) — Law enforcement agencies in Newton County are remembering fallen officers.

Tuesday evening, they held a service at the courthouse lawn in Neosho for Law Enforcement Fallen Officers Week.

During the ceremony, they read the names of all the fallen law enforcement officers from Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kansas.

Last year, they had to postpone the event because of coronavirus, so they read more names this year.

“This year, it has special meaning due to the gun fight my deputies were in last week. We’re thankful they weren’t added to this list of fallen officers. I’m very proud of them and just happy they’re still with us,” said Chris Jennings, Newton County Sheriff.

As a gift of gratitude, each law enforcement officer was presented a book, pertaining to the inside look of life in law enforcement.