Honey Badger Gym makes donation to Leffen Center for Autism

JOPLIN, Mo. — He was the Joplin boy who was an inspiration to many.

Jaxon Buerge lost his life in an accident in 2018. But Friday a check from the Honey Badger Gym was donated to the Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism in his honor.

The gym was Jaxson’s second home. He was autistic and it was here where he practiced social skills and learned to be active in an environment away from home. After his death, his parents sent staff members Honey Badger Gym hoodies to honor their son.

This small act of kindness prompted the staff, as well as friends, to make donations in his honor. Eventually $9,000 dollars was raised.

Edie Spera – Leffen Center for Autism Clinical Director, said, “This helps our families be able to pay for those additional supports and receive those services within those communities settings. Also it’ll go to help other community activities to be able to provide those supports in the community.”

Edie Spera adds it’s more than the check, but the impact that Jaxon and the Honey Badger Gym has in their lives.