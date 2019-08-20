Homicide investigation ongoing after body found in Craig County

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla.— Authorities are investigating a homicide in Craig County and they need your help in identifying the victim.

OSBI says a man’s body was found on Monday near a ditch at the intersection of 4430 and 350 Road, just north of the Mayes County line. Officials are working to identify the body now, with the help of the medical examiners office.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing. Anyone who can help identify the body, or has any information on the incident, should call (800) 522-8017.