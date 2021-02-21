Homicide investigation in Newton County is underway

NEWTON COUNTY — A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in rural Newton County.

The body was found just before 4 P.M. Saturday by travelers along State Line Road, South of Angus Drive.

Authorities say this likely was a targeted incident and that there is currently no threat to the public.

Information has not been released by authorities due to next of kin notification not being conducted at this point.

An autopsy on the individual is scheduled for early this week.

If you have any information about what happened call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 417-451-8300.