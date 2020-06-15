Homicide in Coffeyville

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — The Coffeyville Police Department is investigating a homicide.

Just after 1:30 A.M. Sunday, CPD responded to the 600 block of East 3rd Street for a shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, they located the victim, Otis Horner, 38, of Coffeyville, with a gunshot wound.

Horner was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Two people of interest are being sought for questioning, Ethan Bellamy, 21, and, Jonathan Hall, 22, both of Coffeyville.

Anyone with information should call CPD at 620-252-6160.