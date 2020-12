JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Resident Homer Miller recently passed away from a brief illness.

Miller was well known in Joplin.

He was the founder of Homer’s Joplin Hearing Aid Center. The first hearing aid center in Jasper County, which he independently ran for 50 years.

Miller was involved in many civic organizations such as the Lions Club and the Joplin Shrine Club. He also served as a Trustee, Deacon, and Chairman for the building community for the first Baptist Church.

He was 81 years old.