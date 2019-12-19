Home Instead spreads holiday cheer to local seniors

A Joplin company went out into the community on Wednesday to spread some holiday cheer

The “Be a Santa to a Senior” program provides gifts to isolated senior citizens in need.

Home Instead Senior Care partners with local organizations to collect gifts for seniors who might not receive gifts during the holiday season.

The groups placed trees and ornaments at two locations and each senior’s gift requests are written on a “Be a Santa to a Senior” bulb.

Members of the community then picked an ornament, purchased items, and left them at the tree locations.

“They are excited about the gift because it’s basic things that they need–such as a blanket, scarf, gloves,” explained Home Instead owner Hillary Bokker. “These are basic necessities that a lot of these seniors don’t have, and so to be able to make contact with them, communicate, wish them happy holidays, it’s amazing. It’s the best thing we do all year.”

Bokker says this is the 8th year they’ve participated in the program. They are partnering with the Area Agency on Aging and delivering nearly 100 gifts to seniors in the community.