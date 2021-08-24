Home Instead healthcare program aims to help seniors keep a healthier diet

JOPLIN, Mo. — A home healthcare service in Joplin found loneliness is impacting nutrition in seniors.

Home Instead says seniors who eat most of their meals alone ate less fruits and vegetables. They are offering a program called the companionship diet to help combat loneliness and give seniors healthier meal options.

The group meets with families and creates a care plan for aging adults.

“Having a good breakfast and taking their medications on time can really trigger how the rest of their day is going to go. Then we also talk to the family and aging adult about meal preparation. Could they go to the grocery store together, could they have fun looking at recipes on YouTube. So, we talk to them about involving their aging loved ones in that decision making process,” said Hillary Bokker, Home Instead Owner Joplin

Home Instead serves families in Jasper, Newton, McDonald and Lawrence counties.

