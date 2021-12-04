Holiday traditions makes its return to Southeast Kansas

RIVERTON, Ks. — What started because of a natural disaster has now become a long standing tradition in Southeast Kansas.



Saturday afternoon the community lined the streets of Riverton for the return of the annual Christmas parade.



The tradition began back in 1993 after the historic flood, which caused the city to lose several homes and the post office.



Community members then put the parade together as a way to lift the area up during the holidays, and since then it’s become a fixture for the season.



“We just decided, we’re going to put a parade on, and sure enough 110 entries showed up and it lasted for almost two hours,” says Judy Adams, Parade Coordinator, “Then the next year we thought, we’re going to do this again, and then the next year and the next year and so far this will be our 28th time of getting everyone together.”



This year the parade’s grand marshals were Royce Donaldson, Nancy and Matt King, Chris, Leslie, Alex, Krista and Mia Moss, Scott and David Nelson and Dale Fullerton.