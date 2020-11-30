Holiday decorating safety tips

FOUR STATES — The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is helping families stay safe when decorating this holiday season.

They say six people died last year in connection to holiday season decorations. CPSC says to only use lights that are tested for safety and throw out any lights with broken or cracked sockets or frayed wires. If you are planning to buy a live tree, make sure to water it often.

Keep watering it and keep it away from a heat source. If you have wood pallets or a wood fireplace, I would recommend you probably put an artificial tree in, but that’s just my concern. Albert Farris, Albert’s Owner

CPSC says if you are going with an artificial tree, look for one with a fire resistant label.