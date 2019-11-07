Holiday Central Campaign expected to help more than 700 Mt. Vernon area residents this season

MT. VERNON, Mo.–A Southwest Missouri community rallies together to support one another during the holidays.

The holiday central campaign gathers toys, clothes, food, and cleaning supplies for families in need. This year, they’ll be helping more than 700 individuals within Mount Vernon.

Businesses and schools hold food drives and community members shop for clothing and toys.

In December, families take home a large and small toy for each child, a box full of food and cleaning supplies, as well as outfits and wrapping paper.

“I think I’ve spent most of the time just crying happy tears because it’s like–wow,” campaign president Rachel Pendleton explained. “I mean, people really do need it and what I really have noticed over the past few years is this family may be here this year and next year, they’re giving.”

Families who’ve applied will be invited to The Marc December 7th to shop for their families.