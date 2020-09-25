Holes open in I-44 bridge in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Traffic is halted on I-44 this afternoon after two holes open up on the bridge–causing debris to fall on the road below.

It happened this morning in the right hand lane of west bound I-44 over South Main Street in Joplin. Both holes were about the size of basketballs.

One of them went all the way through the concrete and fell onto the road below the deck.

Traffic on the affected lane was closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fortunately, there weren’t any accidents or injuries.

MODOT Engineer Steve Campbell says this is an all to often occurrence on show-me state bridges, most of which are over 50 years old. It causes crews to stop the projects they are doing that day and make repairs.

MODOT would prefer to stop investing so much in maintaining poor condition bridges that really need to be replaced.