Holden Buildings donates materials to memorial project for Destiny Chambers

A local business is looking to honor the memory of Destiny Chambers.

Back in September, the 8 year old was fatally struck by a truck while crossing the road to get on her bus. Holden Buildings in Joplin donated the materials to make a new bus stop in honor of the young girl. And they say they are more than happy to build such a meaningful memorial.

Holden Buildings recently unveiled a new and special construction. A bus stop to honor Destiny Chambers, a young girl who was fatally struck by a vehicle in the fall. A project the company felt needed to be done because it felt personal.

"It just really hit home, ya know. We all have children,” says Floyd Dayton Jr., Shop Foreman at Holden Buildings.

The construction was done by their contract builders, Coedy Myers and Nick Cassidy. Myers and Cassidy came up with the idea of the colorful bus stop to bring awareness to the incident.

"And that's what our main thing was, when you drive down the road you're gonna see it, it's gonna catch your eye. And that's what it was really for,” says Myers.

Materials to build the bus stop were all donated by the company's owner, Tracy W. Holden. The company says it was their pleasure to give back for such a cause.

"We we're more than happy to donate the materials, the paint, you know. It was very thoughtful for them to build it. We just want to give back to the community, anything that we could,” says Floyd Dayton Jr.

The bus stop is located on the corner of Newman and Sunny Slope. And Myers and Cassidy are hoping this pushes local government to lower the speed limit in the area to prevent this from ever happening again.