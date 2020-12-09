History of the Oliva Apartments

JOPLIN, Mo. — Prior to the Olivia Apartments catching on fire last night, the building had been in decline for decades. But at one time, there wasn’t another structure in Joplin like it.

Jim Jackson, Neighborhood Resident, said, “And you could walk in there and easily imagine what it was like in 1910 or 1920 when the most elegant people in Joplin lived there.”

Dr. Jim Jackson visited friends inside the historic Olivia Apartments on several occasions, and even decades after its heyday he says you tell just how much detail went into its construction, which is why it was so hard for him to watch it engulfed in flames.

“You could see that every inch was done with great individual detail, I thought about that last night when it was burning down, you know, pieces of wood that would be burned in a minute, some craftsman worked an hour, a day or a week on.”

The building was designed by one of the most prolific architects in the Joplin area, Austin Allen. Community Historian Brad Belk, who lived in the complex himself back in the 1970’s says everything was done first rate. At the time, the cost of construction of the building was $150,000.

Brad Belk, MSSU Community Historian, said, “I’m sure there are apartments or living quarters but nothing of the spectacular nature of what the Olivia was about, everything was high end, everything was done very well, very tasteful and you know, Italian marble and it goes on and on so it’s really an extraordinary building.”

The five story building was the idea of a mining engineer from Canada by the name of Anton Bendelari, who named it after his mother, Olivia. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places back in 2008.

“Architecturally, Joplin lost a lot last night, and I fear for it’s future,” said Jackson