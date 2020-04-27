Historical homes in Joplin being renovated into living history museums

JOPLIN, Mo. — Progress in renovating three historic homes in Joplin is now focusing on the very top and bottom of the buildings.

One of the historic buildings being renovated is located at 5th and Sergeant.

It takes a more than just buying some shingles and decking when you’re talking about replacing the roof on a house that’s nearly 130 years old.

It was too big. So all of the details, we were 11 inches too big on everything. Michael Englebert Griffin, Pres. Architect

First, there was a new design, plus extra work to stabilize the historic Schifferdecker House.

Griffin explains “The tower and the front chimney on the corner of 5th and Sergeant have fallen substantially. We have top down issues but then we have bottom up issues.”

Leading to significant excavation around the base of the home, new concrete is shoring up a foundation that had dropped several inches. They’ll also install new systems to drain groundwater away from the house. Even the soil itself is an issue.

The salt in the brick that is coming out now, and we want it to just come out. When you wash it, it goes right down into, back into the soil, right back into the wall, right back up into the wall and out again, which doesn’t look good. Michael Englebert Griffin, Pres. Architect

Technology is playing a big role in progress on site. It could include using 3-D printers to tackle some replacement details and even determining the best match for the original paint.

Brad Belk, who is the Joplin Historical Homes Director says “We’ve been using a lot of professional consultants in that respect to chip away and do analysis on what that paint is all about – the colors, the tint and that type of thing.”

The Project Historical Neighborhoods Project started two years ago, underwritten by David and Debra Humphreys.

The goal is to restore three homes into living history museums representing Joplin of the 1890s.