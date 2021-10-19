Historical artifacts put on display in Jasper County Courthouse for renovation

CARTHAGE, Mo. — History is highlighted at the Jasper County Courthouse.

And, the final pieces of the courthouse renovation were put in place today. They’re display cases filled with historical artifacts about the background of the county.

The renovation has been about a 17 month process and the cases were taken out at the start of construction. The county clerk is glad to have them back on the first floor of the courthouse for everyone to see.

“We have old Civil War guns, we have a lot of uniforms, we have some Girl Scout uniforms back from the turn of the 19th century. So, just a lot of things that pertain to our area. We have a lot of rocks, minerals, that are part of our history. Of course, Jasper County is originally founded because of the ore and the mineral content, and the mining aspect of it,” said Charlie Davis, Jasper County Clerk.

The county clerk adds he’s thrilled to let future generations know the importance of Jasper County and the significance of its history in our community. Jasper County officially became a county on February 25, 1841.