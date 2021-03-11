Historic landmark to move to Barton County Memorial Park

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — A fixture in Barton County will have a new home and it isn’t going far.

A 1944 Sherman tank currently sits in front of the Lamar Armory. The plan is to move it across the street to the Barton County Memorial Park. Park officials are going through the paperwork with the armory to obtain the large piece of history.

Joe Davis – Barton County Memorial Park Volunteer, said, “We got a perfect spot for it on the helipad you know on the north east corner of the park, and we’ll dress it up and you know put a plaque and make it real nice.”

Davis says it could be a long process, but they’re willing to wait as long as it takes.