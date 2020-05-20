Historic Carthage motel up for sale

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A historic Carthage motel is now up for sale.

Boots Motel owners Deborah Harvey and Priscilla Bledsaw purchased the motel in 2011.

Since that time, they’ve renovated it back to its original 1940s style.

Harvey says she and her sister are getting up in age, and while the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t the reason for them deciding to sell the Boots, but it did help set things in motion.

Deborah Harvey Boots Motel Owner, said, “We hope to sell it to someone who will really love it and keep it on the route and keep it open the way it is and maintain the kind of hotel operations that people on the route are looking for.”

Harvey says they’ve received interest from people in other states as well as other countries like Switzerland and Spain.