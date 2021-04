MIAMI, Ok. — It is thought to be the oldest structure in Miami.

But time, mother nature, all of the elements really – have taken their toll over the years. So that meant the original Sacred Heart Catholic Church on the corner of West Central and East Street had to come down.

A demolition project has been ongoing since last Sunday. The church was built on April 22nd, 1900.

At the time, it was the Sacred Heart of Jesus – and had a total of 10 families on its membership roll.