Historic anniversary for the city of Lamar

LAMAR, Mo. — Sunday is not only significant because of Easter, it is also the diamond anniversary of a historic event for a Southwest Missouri town.

KSN’s Stuart Price has more on the 75th anniversary of when a man born in Lamar, became president.

75 years ago, on April 12, a child born in this home would become President of the United States and play a pivotal role in U.S. and World History.

Although Harry S. Truman only spent the first ten months of his life in Lamar, he made several historic return trips to the Barton County town.

Those return trips are the subject of a book by local author, Randy Turner, who’s latest book is titled, “The Bucks Starts Here.”

Randy Turner, Author, The Bucks Starts Here, says, “The Mayor of Lamar and the Chamber of Commerce, both of them Republicans, came up with the idea of we’ll invite Truman to give his Vice Presidential Acceptance Speech in Lamar, and they really didn’t think they had a chance of it happening, but Truman liked the idea.”

He says the national media, both print and radio, came to town to cover the event which made the front page of the New York Times.

While Vice Presidential speeches are often times forgotten to history, not so in this case.

Randy Turner, Author, The Bucks Starts Here, says, “It was also at that point, the most important speech of Harry S. Truman’s life because he had just been put in the middle of war. People knew that Roosevelt wasn’t in the best of health, and there was a good chance that the man he selected Vice President was going to end up being President of the United States.”

Another passage in the book deals with his last home town visit.

Turner adds, “The Earp family owned it for about 30 years, and finally the United Auto Workers bought it with the idea [of] setting it up as a shrine for President Truman because he had done so much for the Labor Movement. So, that day, they had a dedication ceremony, and that was the last time he visited Lamar.”

In Barton County, Stuart Price, KSN Local News.

This is Turner’s 15th book. For more details about how to purchase the book, click here.