Hinkle’s Ace Hardware opens new Joplin location

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s newest do it yourself store is now open for business.

It’s Henkle’s ace hardware at 29th and Maiden Lane. Construction on the 10,000 square foot facility began earlier this year. John Henkle says it’s very similar to his store in Webb City – but with one notable exception.

John Henkle, Co-Owner, Henkle’s Ace Hardware, said, “We have a beautiful greenhouse out there and I know with the construction just finishing, we’re trying to get it up and going, we it will be a few more days and we’ll have some trees and shrubs over here, we just haven’t had a chance to to finish it, course the rain yesterday didn’t help.”

Henkle calls both of his locations convenience hardware stores, because people can get in and out of them much quicker than the big box stores. Both locations are open 7-days a week.