Hikers voice concern on amount of trash found along a trail in Wildcat Glades

JOPLIN, Mo. – Hikers are concerned about the amount of trash that is found in the cave along a trail at Wildcat Glades in Joplin.

Locals say people will throw trash items on the hiking trail above the cave. These items includes bottles, cans and even dirty diapers. Hikers have also witnessed graffiti and paint on the rocks.

“Disgusted. I mean this is public land. This is not anyone’s personal dumping ground. We obviously need respect and protect what we have so everyone can enjoy it.” Kenneth Bogle, founder of Joplin Outdoors

Outdoor programs like Joplin Outdoors and Wildcat Glades Friends Group will be at the cave cleaning up the waste this weekend.