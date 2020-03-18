Highway Patrol postpones driver testing

MISSOURI — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking people to refrain from taking a written or on-road drivers test over concerns of the covid-19 coronavirus.

Patrol members are requesting people to postpone their written exams and return at a later date.

However, written testing services will continue though officers are limiting the number of people in an examination room.

The driver road testing is suspended at all locations in Missouri.

Sgt. John Lueckenhoff, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D, said, “We discontinued the actual drivers test, the on-road drivers test themselves that not only protects our people but it also protects the person that is taking the test.”

All road tests are canceled through March 31st.