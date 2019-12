LAKE OF THE OZARKS (KOLR) -– The Highway Patrol Troop F is searching for a missing canoeist on Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the troop, the canoe overturned near the 19-mile mark on Tuesday afternoon (12-11-19).

One adult male was able to swim to safety but a second adult male is still missing.

The MSHP dive team began searching again early this morning at 10 a.m.