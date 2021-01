SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Damage to a guardrail on Highway 249 means part of the road will be closed next week.

A Missouri Department of Transportation contractor will repair a damaged guardrail. It involves Northbound 249 to Northbound Route 171. The highway will have to be shut down temporarily, so that work has been scheduled for the overnight hours.

That’s scheduled for Monday February 1st from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Tuesday.