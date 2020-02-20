Highway 160 bridge in Lamar to close Monday

LAMAR, Mo. — A heavily traveled bridge in Southwest Missouri will be closed at the start of the work week.

The bridge on Highway 160 east of Lamar that goes over BNSF railroad will be closed starting Monday for repairs.

Drivers will be directed to an alternate route along Southwest 10th Lane, West Central Road, and Northwest First Lane.

City staff raise concerns about congestion on this new road and say travelers will have to adapt to the changes.

Rusty Rives, Lamar Chief of Police, said, “Well especially with the initial closing, we just need to be patient. If you’ve got some concerns let us know. We’ll work with MoDot to try to figure all that out and see what we can do to help decrease those delays and frustrations.”

Rives expects the bridge should be completed by mid-Summer.