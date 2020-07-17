High temperatures bring danger for pets

JOPLIN, Mo. — The hottest temperatures of the Summer are expected over the next few days.

But humans aren’t the only ones that can overheat this time of year.

Dr. Kent Arnold says most of us know never to leave pets inside a car in the Summer heat, even for just a few minutes.

But if you like to take your animal out with you for a run or have them follow behind you on your bike, he says they may not know when to stop until it’s too late.

Dr. Kent Arnold D.V.M., Main Street Pet Care, said, “They may continue to exercise well beyond what they’re capable of handling and dogs can overheat pretty easily and not even be aware of it, I even know my own personal pet I have to really be careful because she loves to play frisbee and I can’t play just a minute or two without her getting hot, so be really careful about exercising with your pet.”

And if they like to jump into the water to cool off, he says make sure it’s not in stagnant water because they can pick up parasites in the process.