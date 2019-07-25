High school juniors and seniors visit KCU Joplin for hands-on learning

JOPLIN, Mo. – Three dozen high school juniors and seniors visit the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences Joplin campus for some hands on learning.

The students are part of the Freeman Student Volunteer Futures Program.

Wednesday’s visit features a tour of the KCU campus, demonstrations, and simulations, including listening to heartbeats and learning how to diagnose a mock patient. It’s part of the 8-week program that allows students the opportunity to learn all about the healthcare industry.

“So, there is just so many aspects to healthcare and this exposes them to so many of those.” Linda Mcintosh, Volunteer Program Mgr.

Students in the program also learned about interview tips about how to get into medical school.