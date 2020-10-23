High School Game Night Week 9

MISSOURI
|Ozark
|0
|at
|Carl Junction
|0
|1st
|Nixa
|0
|at
|Carthage
|0
|1st
|Joplin
|28
|at
|Neosho
|0
|H
|Willard
|0
|at
|Webb City
|41
|H
|McDonald County
|0
|at
|Cassville
|0
|1st
|East Newton
|0
|at
|Lamar
|0
|1st
|Seneca
|0
|at
|Monett
|0
|1st
|Nevada
|0
|at
|Aurora
|0
|1st
|Mt. Vernon
|0
|at
|Marshfield
|0
|1st
|Lockwood
|0
|at
|Diamond
|0
|1st
|Marionville
|0
|at
|Miller
|0
|1st
|Pleasant Hope
|0
|at
|Pierce City
|0
|1st
|Ash Grove
|0
|at
|Sarcoxie
|0
|1st
|Jasper
|0
|at
|Santa Fe
|0
|1st
|Rich Hill
|0
|at
|Liberal
|0
|1st
KANSAS
|Labette County
|0
|at
|Chanute
|0
|1st
|Coffeyville
|0
|at
|Fort Scott
|0
|1st
|Rose Hill
|0
|at
|Independence
|0
|1st
|Parsons
|0
|at
|Cherryvale
|0
|1st
|Pittsburg
|0
|at
|Basehor-Linwood
|0
|1st
|Baxter Springs
|0
|at
|Galena
|0
|1st
|Columbus
|0
|at
|Caney Valley
|0
|1st
|Girard
|0
|at
|Frontenac
|0
|1st
|Riverton
|0
|at
|St. Mary’s Colgan
|0
|1st
|Southeast
|0
|at
|Fredonia
|0
|1st
|Olpe
|0
|at
|Northeast
|0
|1st
|Pleasanton
|0
|at
|Central Heights
|0
|1st
|Cedar Vale-Dexter
|0
|at
|Oswego
|0
|1st
|Chetopa
|0
|at
|Waverly
|0
|1st
|Southern Coffey County
|0
|at
|St. Paul
|0
|1st
OKLAHOMA
|Grove
|0
|at
|Cleveland
|0
|1st
|Vinita
|0
|at
|Inola
|0
|1st
|Holland Hall
|0
|at
|Jay
|0
|1st
|Ketchum
|0
|at
|Wyandotte
|0
|1st
|Quapaw
|0
|at
|Commerce
|0
|1st