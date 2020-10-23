High School Game Night Week 9

News

by: KSN/KODE Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MISSOURI

Ozark0atCarl Junction01st
Nixa0atCarthage01st
Joplin28atNeosho0H
Willard0atWebb City41H
McDonald County0atCassville01st
East Newton0atLamar01st
Seneca0atMonett01st
Nevada0atAurora01st
Mt. Vernon0atMarshfield01st
Lockwood0atDiamond01st
Marionville0atMiller01st
Pleasant Hope0atPierce City01st
Ash Grove0atSarcoxie01st
Jasper0atSanta Fe01st
Rich Hill0atLiberal01st

KANSAS

Labette County0atChanute01st
Coffeyville0atFort Scott01st
Rose Hill0atIndependence01st
Parsons0atCherryvale01st
Pittsburg0atBasehor-Linwood01st
Baxter Springs0atGalena01st
Columbus0atCaney Valley01st
Girard0atFrontenac01st
Riverton0atSt. Mary’s Colgan01st
Southeast0atFredonia01st
Olpe0atNortheast01st
Pleasanton0atCentral Heights01st
Cedar Vale-Dexter0atOswego01st
Chetopa0atWaverly01st
Southern Coffey County0atSt. Paul01st

OKLAHOMA

Grove0atCleveland01st
Vinita0atInola01st
Holland Hall0atJay01st
Ketchum0atWyandotte01st
Quapaw0atCommerce01st

