High School Game Night Week 3

News
Carl Junction20AtBranson21F
Neosho7AtCarthage42F
Ozark51AtJoplin43F
Webb City49AtRepublic28F
Cassville47AtNevada28F
Monett21AtEast Newton20F
Lamar 41AtMcDonald County42F
Seneca12AtHollister14F
Aurora6AtLogan-Rogersville28F
Reeds Spring10AtMt. Vernon28F
Diamond46AtGreenfield8F
Lockwood20AtMarionville35F
Miller6AtStrafford53F
Pierce City15AtSarcoxie8HT
Drexel57`AtLiberal0F
Pittsburg34AtChanute10F
Columbus14AtCoffeyville7F
Independence7AtFt. Scott464Q
Labette County12AtWinfield14F
Parsons20AtIola25F
Coweta34AtFrontenac13F
St. Michael the Archangel24AtSt. Mary’s Colgan38F
Riverton34AtDewey36F
Northeast8AtNorthern Heights224Q
Southeast44AtJayhawk-Linn8F
Oswego54AtSt. Paul8F
Chetopa20AtBluejacket54F
Pleasanton0AtLyndon78F
Colcord14AtAfton12HT
Commerce40AtChelsea18F
Jay7AtGrove48F
Vinita44AtNowata14F
Ketchum6AtWyandotte20F

