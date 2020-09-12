High School Game Night Week 3

|Carl Junction
|20
|At
|Branson
|21
|F
|Neosho
|7
|At
|Carthage
|42
|F
|Ozark
|51
|At
|Joplin
|43
|F
|Webb City
|49
|At
|Republic
|28
|F
|Cassville
|47
|At
|Nevada
|28
|F
|Monett
|21
|At
|East Newton
|20
|F
|Lamar
|41
|At
|McDonald County
|42
|F
|Seneca
|12
|At
|Hollister
|14
|F
|Aurora
|6
|At
|Logan-Rogersville
|28
|F
|Reeds Spring
|10
|At
|Mt. Vernon
|28
|F
|Diamond
|46
|At
|Greenfield
|8
|F
|Lockwood
|20
|At
|Marionville
|35
|F
|Miller
|6
|At
|Strafford
|53
|F
|Pierce City
|15
|At
|Sarcoxie
|8
|HT
|Drexel
|57
|`At
|Liberal
|0
|F
|Pittsburg
|34
|At
|Chanute
|10
|F
|Columbus
|14
|At
|Coffeyville
|7
|F
|Independence
|7
|At
|Ft. Scott
|46
|4Q
|Labette County
|12
|At
|Winfield
|14
|F
|Parsons
|20
|At
|Iola
|25
|F
|Coweta
|34
|At
|Frontenac
|13
|F
|St. Michael the Archangel
|24
|At
|St. Mary’s Colgan
|38
|F
|Riverton
|34
|At
|Dewey
|36
|F
|Northeast
|8
|At
|Northern Heights
|22
|4Q
|Southeast
|44
|At
|Jayhawk-Linn
|8
|F
|Oswego
|54
|At
|St. Paul
|8
|F
|Chetopa
|20
|At
|Bluejacket
|54
|F
|Pleasanton
|0
|At
|Lyndon
|78
|F
|Colcord
|14
|At
|Afton
|12
|HT
|Commerce
|40
|At
|Chelsea
|18
|F
|Jay
|7
|At
|Grove
|48
|F
|Vinita
|44
|At
|Nowata
|14
|F
|Ketchum
|6
|At
|Wyandotte
|20
|F