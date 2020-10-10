High School Football Scores Week

Missouri
|Republic
|7
|At
|Carl Junction
|21
|3Q
|Joplin
|20
|At
|Carthage
|28
|3Q
|Ozark
|31
|At
|Neosho
|0
|4Q
|Nixa
|0
|At
|Webb City
|21
|4Q
|Seneca
|21
|At
|Cassville
|35
|4Q
|East Newton
|0
|At
|Nevada
|52
|3Q
|Aurora
|0
|At
|Marshfield
|0
|1Q
|Mt. Vernon
|0
|At
|Springfield Catholic
|0
|4Q
|Diamond
|42
|At
|Pleasant Hope
|12
|HT
|Agape
|6
|At
|Pierce City
|35
|3Q
|Miller
|0
|At
|Lockwood
|0
|1Q
|Sarcoxie
|12
|At
|Marionville
|29
|3Q
|Liberal
|48
|At
|Osceola
|24
|HT
Kansas
|Ft. Scott
|14
|At
|Chanute
|7
|3Q
|Coffeyville
|13
|At
|Labette County
|14
|HT
|Caney Valley
|20
|At
|Parsons
|28
|HT
|Lansing
|14
|At
|Pittsburg
|7
|4Q
|Baxter Springs
|8
|At
|Cherryvale
|23
|HT
|Columbus
|21
|At
|Galena
|20
|4Q
|Anderson County
|7
|At
|Frontenac
|33
|3Q
|Burlington
|44
|At
|Girard
|21
|3Q
|Uniontown
|8
|At
|Riverton
|8
|HT
|Marmaton Valley
|0
|At
|Oswego
|0
|1Q
|Chetopa
|0
|At
|Colony-Crest
|0
|1Q
|Pleasanton
|33
|At
|Northern Heights
|0
|3Q
|Waverly
|0
|At
|St. Paul
|0
|1Q
Oklahoma
|Afton
|22
|At
|Fairland
|2
|3Q
|Wyandotte
|XX
|At
|Commerce
|XX
|XX
|Grove
|7
|At
|Bristow
|26
|4Q
|Jay
|0
|At
|Berryhill
|0
|1Q
|Miami
|0
|At
|Oolgah
|28
|2Q
|Pawhuska
|30
|At
|Quapaw
|12
|HT
|Vinita
|0
|At
|Holland Hall
|0
|1Q