High School Football Scores Week

Posted: / Updated:

Missouri

Republic7AtCarl Junction213Q
Joplin20AtCarthage283Q
Ozark31AtNeosho04Q
Nixa0AtWebb City214Q
Seneca21AtCassville354Q
East Newton0AtNevada523Q
Aurora0AtMarshfield01Q
Mt. Vernon0AtSpringfield Catholic04Q
Diamond42AtPleasant Hope12HT
Agape 6AtPierce City353Q
Miller0AtLockwood01Q
Sarcoxie12AtMarionville293Q
Liberal48AtOsceola24HT

Kansas

Ft. Scott14AtChanute73Q
Coffeyville13AtLabette County14HT
Caney Valley20AtParsons28HT
Lansing14AtPittsburg74Q
Baxter Springs8AtCherryvale23HT
Columbus21AtGalena204Q
Anderson County7AtFrontenac333Q
Burlington44AtGirard213Q
Uniontown8AtRiverton8HT
Marmaton Valley0AtOswego01Q
Chetopa0AtColony-Crest01Q
Pleasanton33AtNorthern Heights03Q
Waverly0AtSt. Paul01Q

Oklahoma

Afton22AtFairland23Q
WyandotteXXAtCommerceXXXX
Grove7AtBristow264Q
Jay0AtBerryhill01Q
Miami0AtOolgah282Q
Pawhuska30AtQuapaw12HT
Vinita0AtHolland Hall01Q

