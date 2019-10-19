High School Football Scores Week 8

Missouri

Nixa14atJoplin45F
Ozark0 at Webb City65F
Carl Junction36 at Branson7F
Republic34 at Carthage54F
Willard28 at Neosho7F
Lamar42 at Nevada0F
Reeds Spring7 at Cassville42F
Seneca41 at East Newton26F
Monett47 at McDonald County0F
Springfield Catholic14 at Mt. Vernon20F
Marshfield40 at Aurora22F
Pierce City13 at Miller7F
Sarcoxie61 at Diamond6F
Greenfield12 at Lockwood51F
Jasper0 at Adrian41F
Liberal 20 at Appleton City46F

It’s senior night in Carthage!

And senior night in Diamond!

Senior night in East Newton!

Kansas

Olathe East49 at Pittsburg14F
Labette County13 at Ulysses17F
Coffeyville13 at Chanute14F
Ft. Scott0 at Bolivar (Mo.)52F
Towanda Circle6 at Independence40F
Galena0 at Columbus21F
Baxter Springs6 at Frontenac55F
Caney Valley48 at Parsons34F
Iola 12 at Girard14F
Southeast 6 at Riverton40F
St. Mary’s Colgan33 at Pleasanton16F
Jayhawk-Linn0 at Erie0 1Q
Northeast6 at Humboldt77F
Oswego8 at Cedar Vale-Dexter56F
Chetopa0 at St. Paul71F

It’s also senior night in Pittsburg!

And another senior night in Columbus!

