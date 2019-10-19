High School Football Scores Week 8

Missouri
|Nixa
|14
|at
|Joplin
|45
|F
|Ozark
|0
|at
|Webb City
|65
|F
|Carl Junction
|36
|at
|Branson
|7
|F
|Republic
|34
|at
|Carthage
|54
|F
|Willard
|28
|at
|Neosho
|7
|F
|Lamar
|42
|at
|Nevada
|0
|F
|Reeds Spring
|7
|at
|Cassville
|42
|F
|Seneca
|41
|at
|East Newton
|26
|F
|Monett
|47
|at
|McDonald County
|0
|F
|Springfield Catholic
|14
|at
|Mt. Vernon
|20
|F
|Marshfield
|40
|at
|Aurora
|22
|F
|Pierce City
|13
|at
|Miller
|7
|F
|Sarcoxie
|61
|at
|Diamond
|6
|F
|Greenfield
|12
|at
|Lockwood
|51
|F
|Jasper
|0
|at
|Adrian
|41
|F
|Liberal
|20
|at
|Appleton City
|46
|F
It’s senior night in Carthage!
And senior night in Diamond!
Senior night in East Newton!
Kansas
|Olathe East
|49
|at
|Pittsburg
|14
|F
|Labette County
|13
|at
|Ulysses
|17
|F
|Coffeyville
|13
|at
|Chanute
|14
|F
|Ft. Scott
|0
|at
|Bolivar (Mo.)
|52
|F
|Towanda Circle
|6
|at
|Independence
|40
|F
|Galena
|0
|at
|Columbus
|21
|F
|Baxter Springs
|6
|at
|Frontenac
|55
|F
|Caney Valley
|48
|at
|Parsons
|34
|F
|Iola
|12
|at
|Girard
|14
|F
|Southeast
|6
|at
|Riverton
|40
|F
|St. Mary’s Colgan
|33
|at
|Pleasanton
|16
|F
|Jayhawk-Linn
|0
|at
|Erie
|0
|1Q
|Northeast
|6
|at
|Humboldt
|77
|F
|Oswego
|8
|at
|Cedar Vale-Dexter
|56
|F
|Chetopa
|0
|at
|St. Paul
|71
|F