High School Football Scores Week 4

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Friday that he let down his supporters — and all Canadians of color — by appearing years ago in brownface and blackface. Yet the scandal's fallout may be limited in a country without the harsh and still-divisive racial history of the neighboring United States.

"I hurt people who in many cases consider me an ally," Trudeau told a news conference. "I let a lot of people down."