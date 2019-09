High School Football Scores

On August 28, 2019 the Parsons Police Department was notified about a found gun. A juvenile had located a weapon in the alley behind his house and turned the weapon over to a parent.

The weapon, a painted pink Taurus 9mm pistol, was found fully loaded, but inoperable. The weapon was given to Parsons Police and will be sent to the KBI (Kansas Bureau of Investigation) for testing. The weapon was not reported stolen according to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), which is a data base that all stolen weapons and items are entered, along with vehicles and wanted or missing persons.