SOUTHEAST KANSAS – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a high risk warning for West Nile Virus infections for residents in Southeast Kansas.

The virus can be spread to people through mosquito bites. About 1 in 5 infected with West Nile develop a fever, and other symptoms that could include head and body aches, vomiting, diarrhea and rashes. 1 in 150 cases can lead to swelling in the brain and even death.