Higdon Florist and Carl Junction Middle School team up to learn about plants

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A class-sized science project at Carl Junction challenges students to learn about plant life in a unique way.

Judie Hoopai, Co-owner Higdon Florist, said, “We kind of worked together and created this display up here.”

Judie Hoopai Of Higdon Florist in Joplin receives calls for flowers everyday–but one day she got a call from Carl Junction Middle School.

“They had a project, their science project to dissect flowers and if we would be willing to donate some flowers.”

Carl Junction Middle School students were tasked with dissecting real flowers to learn more about how they work.

Dove Hayes, Teacher, said, “The kids needed to learn about about sexual and asexual reproduction and also how plants and animals have behaviors that help each other with reproduction.

Kaelyn Faegen, Student, said, “Mrs. Hayes gave us a bunch of flowers and we set it on our desk. We took the scalpel and split up the flower and took off the petals to see the parts of the flower inside of it.”

Hayes then challenged them to create a replica — or flower model — using everyday materials, like construction paper and pipe cleaners.

“And so last week I called Higdon’s and I said hey since you donated our flowers my kids have actually created their own, designed them, would you like to display them?” said Hayes.

“I said oh, tell me a little bit about it and so she said well they created flowers and labeled the flowers with names as well as parts of the flower,” said Hoopai.

The purpose of the project is for students to learn how organisms interact with each other and how they depend on each other–just like their local community.

“It was wonderful and they we’re so excited about our project and how they could help us,” said Hayes.