Hideout Harley Davidson hosts Puppies and Tacos event

JOPLIN, Mo. — Hideout Harley Davidson is collaborating with a local agency to bring awareness to pets that need a home.

Saturday morning, they held the Puppies and Tacos event.

Golden Paw Pet Rescue brought plenty of dogs and cats that were up for adoption, and they could have even been adopted right from the event.

Food trucks lined the parking lot for hungry patrons as well.

There is always a need at local shelters to find a forever home for pets, especially during the summer months.

Jordan Gregory, Marketing Administrator, Hideout Harley-Davidson, says, “Dogs and cats still need somewhere to go; they still need a home. So, we’re really trying to push the adoption event, and push that it’s great to adopt a dog and to rescue a dog. We’ve had all sorts of positivity from people coming out here. A lot of people love to come out and play with the animals when they’re out here.”

Next Saturday, Hideout Harley-Davidson will be hosting a bike wash with plenty of food and live music as well.

That event will run from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.