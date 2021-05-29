Hideout Harley-Davidson and Four Kings of Oklahoma hold car and bike show

JOPLIN, Mo. — Hideout Harley-Davidson and a motorcycle club are celebrating Memorial Weekend with a car and bike show.

The Four Kings of Oklahoma held Saturday’s event to raise money for first responders.

In addition to the cars and bikes, food trucks, local vendors and even artists were on hand.

Artist Len Nordmann say, he has traveled the country making automotive art for over 25 years.

Len Nordmann, Artist, says, “I’ve always had a love for automobiles and I sold my first painting when I was 10 years old. And from then on, I’ve always had an interest in doing special buildings and also doing homes and doing businesses and then also cars.”

Dale Wano, Sales Manager, says, “We just want to have everybody come out, have a great time, look at some awesome cars, look at some awesome motorcycles and enjoy the fellowship of being together.”

They also gave out door prizes from local businesses.