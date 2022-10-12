NEOSHO, Mo. — Transitioning from high school to college is tough for any student.

But for those who still haven’t mastered English and aren’t familiar with the demands of higher ed, the challenges only grow.

“When I arrived here, I don’t have my family here and my English was worse. I didn’t speak not enough English,” said Myron Sanchez, CAMP Alum.

Not the easiest way to plug into a college education. Myron Sanchez had moved here from Mexico, wanting to do something more with his life.

“I’m a student here at Crowder, I’m a CAMPer,” said Sanchez.

Which is an alum of the College Assistance Migrant Program or CAMP.

“They give me the chance to learn and, and get to I knew a lot of people – I get more confident in the school, and I learn a lot of things.”

To qualify – you must be a migrant worker or the child of a migrant worker. Benefits start with tuition.

“It is a full ride scholarship. We pay for their dorms, their books, their tuition, absolutely everything, along with the resources that we have for our program,” said Lisa O’Hanahan, Crowder CAMP Director.

Federal funding covers 40 students for one year – teamed up with four staff members. And it’s not just language skills.

“It’s intensive academic advising, we’re able to just provide them kind of what that home fill. I think that was very important for Myron, as he came in and his family wasn’t here. We were able to just give him because he’s a as a you know, US resident or having a resident card,” said O’Hanahan.

Which is a big boost for students who are often first generation students, like CAMP alum and current Crowder employee Celina Arrieta.

“I love being a camper. Once a camper always a camper. That’s our quote. It was super helpful. They helped me navigate the entire college process. I came in knowing nothing,” said Arrieta.

Now graduated and back on campus helping other students with their education. A success story – something Myron Sanchez sees in his future.

“Grateful with them because they helped me a lot and and I’ll be grateful all my life with them,” said Sanchez.