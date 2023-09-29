CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage woman shows us how she’s been able to keep her Mexican culture close to her heart, even after decades of living in the United States.

“Hearing my parent’s story of the struggle, the way they made it to America, and the countless hours of working – I’ve devoted my life to always remembering those families,” said Maria Sanchez, Mexican immigrant & Carthage resident.

Turning a hardship into a way of honoring her culture.

Maria Sanchez immigrated from Mexico to Southern California with her family when she was just six months old.

Nearly two decades ago, she found herself in Carthage where she’s made a home that truly feels like home.

“I find myself that we’re more connected. I feel like the churches, the Hispanic churches here are a complete uniform where we all connect. The pastors know each other and from knowing the pastors, the congregations, you know, you go to Walmart and it’s like hello to everyone and everybody knows you,” said Sanchez.

Maria is also a founder of a group known as “Hispanic Connection” – created to bridge the gap between the English and Spanish language barrier.

And as a missionary, she tells me she strives to have a servant’s heart.

“When I found myself in a tragedy, I became a widow, sudden death. And because of that, I embraced and I knew that there was other families that had no clue what that process was. So, I made it a point to be involved and utilize that resource in helping families plan funerals in Spanish,” said Sanchez.

It’s the religion, the commonly spoken Spanish language, and a community offering authentic cuisine that allows her to celebrate her culture.

She also finds herself immersed in Hispanic art.

“I fell in love with this artifact. It’s handmade, and it’s a chicken. These are little wooden chickens that are made. And this is something that some of the children in areas that are in very high poverty they find themselves having fun with this,” said Sanchez.

She collects hand-made and detailed artifacts, finding pride in her roots.

And these items are not just from Mexico, but from many other countries throughout Central and South America.

“I’m Mexican, but I’m not going to just put myself as Mexican. I call myself Latina, and I embrace an all-Latin Culture,” said Sanchez.

CARTHAGE, Mo. — En este reporte del Mes de la Herencia Hispana — una mujer de Carthage nos muestra cómo mantiene su cultura Mexicana cerca de su corazón — incluso después de décadas de vivir en Los Estados Unidos.

“Escuchar la historia de la lucha de mis padres, cómo llegaron a América, y las innumerables horas de trabajar—he dedicado mi vida a recordar esas familias,” Maria Sanchez dijo.

Convirtiendo sus dificultades en una forma de honrar su cultura.

Maria Sanchez emigró de México al Sur de California con su familia cuando sólo tenía seis meses.

Hace casi dos décadas—ella se encontró en Carthage donde ella ha creado un hogar que realmente siente como un hogar.

“Para mí, encuentro que estamos más conectados. Me siento que las iglesias, las iglesias hispanas son una tenida completa donde estamos conectados. Los pastores se conocen uno al otro y desde conocer los pastores, las congregaciones, sabes, vas a Walmart y es como, “¡Hola!” a todos te conocen,” Maria dijo.

Maria también es fundadora del grupo conocido como Conexion Hispana—creado para llenar el vacío entre la barrera de los idiomas inglés y español.

Y como misionera—ella dijo, se esfuerza a tener un corazón de servidor.

“Cuando me encontré en una tragedia, me quedé viuda, la muerte súbita. Y por eso, me abracé y supe que había otras familias que no tenían idea de cuál era ese proceso. Entonces, me proponía involucrarme y utilizar ese recurso para ayudar a las familias a planificar funerales en español,” dijo Maria.

Es la religión, el idioma español hablado en común—y una comunidad que ofrece comida auténtica que le permite celebrar su cultura.

Ella también se encuentra inmersa en el arte hispano.

“Me enamoré de este artefacto. Está hecho a mano, y es un pollo. Estos son pollitos de madera que están hechos. Y esto es algo con lo que algunos de los niños en las zonas que están en muy alta pobreza se divierten con esto,” Maria dijo.

Ella colecciona artefactos detallados y hechos a mano, se enorgullece de sus raíces.

Y estos artefactos no son sólo de México, sino de muchos países de toda Centroamérica y Sudamérica.

“Soy Mexicana, pero no me voy a poner simplemente como Mexicana. Me llamo latina, y me acepto una cultura totalmente latina,” Maria dijo.