PITTSBURG, Kan. — Our coverage of Hispanic Heritage Month continues Thursday at Pittsburg State University. Isaac Hernandez, a PSU Adjunct Piano Instructor, shares his journey from attending classes to teaching them and how he stays true to his roots while living in rural Kansas.

“We use this month as an opportunity to keep sharing our culture and what we really are and what we believe,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez moved to the United States from Mexico City two years ago with his wife, Frida Herrera, and their son Emmi, to pursue a master’s degree in piano performance at Pittsburg State University. He mentions that it was a difficult decision to leave behind their family and friends, as they are very close to them.

“We are really close to our families, like we do everything together, and that was the hardest part. I have a sister back there, and my parents and cousins, so that was kind of the hardest part.”

After graduating in May, he transitioned from attending classes to teaching them and is now the Adjunct Piano Instructor on campus. He uses Hispanic Heritage Month as an opportunity to showcase the beauty of Hispanic music to the local community.

“I did a piano recital with music from different places in Latin America, music from Cuba, Venezuela, Honduras, Colombia, Argentina, and Mexico.”

Isaac’s wife, Frida Herrera, is also part of the Pittsburg State community and is working on her master’s degree in school counseling psychology.

“The plan was only for Isaac to study his master’s, but we met really kind people here at PSU, a lot of staff, faculty, teachers, that encouraged us always,” said Herrera.

Isaac Hernandez expresses that the journey has been well worth it, and he feels grateful for how smoothly everything has gone.

“When you feel things going so naturally, there’s no place for regret because everything has been so smooth. Even now, everything seems unbelievable sometimes,” said Hernandez.