JOPLIN, Mo. — Main Street Joplin may be a heavily traveled road — and, as you get to 1st St., you may blink and miss a small building wedged between two larger brick facades.

But, it’s what’s inside the quaint brick and mortar that’s truly changing the community.

This building near 1st & Main St. in Joplin is now known as the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center.

But back in the 1946 it was home to the Negro Service Council.

“The reason this building is here and the reason we have our organization was because at one time it was a place where African Americans could stay when they weren’t allowed to stay in other places within the city, so we have a long history of serving populations of people in need,” said Nanda Nunnelly, Fmr. President, Volunteer, Minnie Hackney Community Service Center.

During the winter, when temperatures drop below the freezing point for days at a time, it serves as a temporary shelter for the homeless. But Nunnelly says it’s used for other purposes too.

“We provide actually a space for organizations to meet, we have several different non profit organizations that meet here, hold meetings here, we do art classes here, we’ve done yoga classes, we’ve usually we’ve put on a yearly Langston Hughes celebration.”

The building was eventually renamed in honor of Minnie Hackney.

“Minnie Hackney was the long time executive director of the Negro Service Council, she started in 1947 and served as the executive director until 1981.”

Although the building initially served the African American community, it’s now in service to others.

“We have a membership of about fifty people that pay a membership fee each year, we have several organizations that pay an organization fee each year to hold their meetings here, so everything we do and we don’t pay anyone, no one is paid, there’s no staff or anything like that so it’s all done by the goodness of the community, we say community built, community blessed,” said Nunnelly.